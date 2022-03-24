- Advertisement -
'Dance With Madhuri' starts separate kids' section

By Glamsham Bureau
'Dance With Madhuri' starts separate kids' section
Madhuri Dixit
A unique separate section dedicated to kids has been started on the online dance platform ‘Dance With Madhuri’, and it will cater to kids aged 3 – 12 where they could learn dancing to nursery rhymes and different dance forms.

Given the classical dance forms like Bharatnatyam and Kathak require years of rigorous training to attain perfection, the platform has included the beginners’ coursework content on these dance forms also to give an early kick start to a learner’s journey.

Talking about the same, actress Madhuri Dixit said, “I was 3 when I started learning Kathak, it is very important that kids start to learn dance at an early age as it helps in the overall development. The special section dedicated to kids will have songs and nursery rhymes which the kids can dance to depending on their age.”

In addition, it is also arranging frequent Dance Live Workshops for kids to increase their interaction with their trainers, solve their queries live and make them ‘Performance Ready’.

