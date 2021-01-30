ADVERTISEMENT
Darshan Kumaar: Always great to work on good script

Darshan Kumaar is all set to feature in a suspense thriller alongside R Madhavan & Aparshakti Khurana, says working on a good script marks a good start for him

By Glamsham Editorial
Darshan Kumaar
Actor Darshan Kumaar is all set to feature in a yet-untitled suspense thriller alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana, and he says working on a good script marks a good start for him in the new year.

“The new year has begun on a good note for me, I started shooting for the project today,” said Darshan, who has made his mark with his roles in films such as “NH10”, “Mary Kom”, “Sarbjit” and “Baaghi 2”.

Darshan opened up on the veteran Madhavan as well as Aparshakti, who has been making waves lately.

“It’s always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars. Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I’m really excited to share the same frame with such a passionate actor,” he said.

Talking about working with Aparshakti, Darshan said: “I’m also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor. Also, I shot a scene with debutante Khushali Kumar and I find her to be really passionate about her work.”  –ians/dc/vnc

