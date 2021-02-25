ADVERTISEMENT
Daughter Bella to debut in Eddie Murphy-starrer ‘Coming 2 America’

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bella Murphy, daughter of Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is all set to make her big screen debut alongside her father in the upcoming film, Coming 2 America.

The film is a sequel to the Eddie Murphy-starrer of 1988, Coming To America. Nineteen-year-old newcomer Bella says the original film shaped her humour.

In 2021 sequel, Bella plays the role of Omma, who is calm, cool and, as she not”s, “royal, but not too st”ffy”. Omma is the type of person who analyses a situation before she reacts.

Bella saw the original film when she was jus” 11. “I remember it being really funny to watch. It shaped a lot of my humor, ‘oo. I’m really passionate about pursuing acting, so when my dad told me about this part, I was excited about auditioning and also, training for the role. It was fun to do it all wit” him,” she said.

The newcomer portrays the middle daughter of Prince Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy) and Queen Lisa (played by Shari Headley) in the sequel.

The film is slated for a global premiere on March 5, on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York.

Coming 2 America also brings back James Earl Jones, John Amos, and Louie Anderson in familiar roles. Joining the cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

