Bollywood News

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma’s statement in Dilip Chhabria case

By Glamsham Editorial
Kapil Sharma getting ready in vanity van
Kapil Sharma getting ready in vanity van
ADVERTISEMENT

Ten days after arresting vehicle designer Dilip Chhabria, the Mumbai Police on Thursday called comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to record his statement in the case, officials said here on Thursday.

Some time ago, Sharma had ordered and bought a highly-luxurious vanity van from Chhabria which has been the talk of Bollywood circles.

The comedian was called by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police on Thursday to give his statement as a witness in the case after the high-profile matter was unearthed last month, Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Chaitanya, told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that the CIU had nabbed Chhabria on December 28, 2020, on charges of running a fake car financing and registration racket involving his self-designed DC Avanti sportscars.

The fraud came to light after a two-seater sports car bearing a fake registration number was seized from one Indermal Ramani from near a five-star hotel on December 18.

Further investigations revealed that another car with the same engine and chassis number was registered in Haryana, which unearthed multiple loan frauds involving around 90 such cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, the CIU seized another 14 DC Avanti cars and 40 engines, besides 19 other high-end vehicles, in a raid at Chhabria’s Pune workshop.

Proclaimed as India’s maiden indigenously made sports car, DCDPL rolled out its first model in 2016, a year after securing approval from the Automative Research Association of India (ARAI).

Not ruling out further arrests, the police are also checking if the tentacles of the scam are spread in other states, the involvement of people from finance companies or NBFCs, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhabria shot into limelight in the 1990s after he produced some eye-catching fancy cars for various celebs and even vanity vans for Bollywood personalities besides some concept cars, luxury passenger buses, and even aircraft interiors to soon become a legend in the country’s niche automobile-designing industry.  –ians/qn/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleitel Mobile becomes stronger with 7 Crore Happy Customers
Next articleKartik Aaryan shares picture from first shoot in 2021

Related Articles

News

Kapil Sharma announces his debut on this platform

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kapil Sharma making his debut! Yes, you read it right
Read more
News

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrate daughter Anayra’s first birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's little daughter Ananyra turned one on December 10th.
Read more
News

The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome Mahabharat, netizens demand the return of Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain’s show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to surprise fans as he revealed about the special guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma's statement in Dilip Chhabria case 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020