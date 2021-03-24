Deep Money: 'De daaru' is about living in moments of friendship

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Singer-rapper Deep Money says his new song “De daaru” is all about “living in the moments of friendship”, and hopes that the track trends in party circuits.
“The song is all about living in the moments of friendship and enjoying them in your own way. It is a fun song. I hope the song comes up with the new party wave that makes one groove along with,” Deep Money tells IANS.
The singer is known for his hit tracks such as “Disco wich gidda”, “Tere pichchhe” and “Heeriye”. He daay
ADVERTISEMENT
The track also features rapper AK.
–IANS
ym/vnc
ADVERTISEMENT