Deepika Agarwal to enter 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Deepika Agarwal, who was last seen in the TV show “Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan”, will join the cast of “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2”.

The actress will be seen on screen after a span of four years. She will be playing the role of a fashion designer in the show. While she was not on screen, she made sure to keep herself busy.

“I am coming back on TV after a gap of four years. My last project was a TV show titled ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan Hai’ and it was a finite show. It was great working with Amrita Rao and Deepti Naval in the show. I kept busy doing music singles and I did get a few offers for web shows but they were not what I was looking for,” she says.

Talking about being part of “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa”, Deepika adds that her character is “extremely stylish” in the show.

“I am happy that I have landed a role in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2′. It’s a popular show and audiences enjoy such shows. I am playing the role of a fashion designer and my character will be extremely stylish and glamorous. I hope that audiences like my role,” she says.

The actress adds that she loves being part of TV as a medium as she feels that, as a platform, it is very welcoming to newcomers. “I hail from a small village near Chandigarh and had to fight many battles to travel to Mumbai and make my way into showbiz. I am too young to comment on the content but I feel that television gives opportunities to newcomers and that’s the best part of the medium. It also has a great reach and when you land a role in a popular show, people see you and your work gets noticed,” she says.

Ask her what kind of roles she wants to play, and she says: “I am looking for roles that will challenge me as an actor and explore my talent. I really like what Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar are doing. Hope I can also do similar roles in future.”

–IANS

anj/vnc

