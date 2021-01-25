Bollywood News

Watch iconic scenes as Deepika Padukone celebrates 3 years of Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone shared a video in Rani Padmaavati avatar on the third anniversary of her 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat

By Glamsham Editorial
Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday shared a video in Rani Padmaavati avatar on the third anniversary of her 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat. 

The video assorts scenes of Deepika in the film as she talks about how grateful she is to have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali thrice. The actress-director duo have worked together in films “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” (2013) and “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) apart from “Padmaavat”.

Captioning the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Some memories and experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie and character of a lifetime. #3yearsofpadmaavat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared the same post on Twitter, and fans recalled some of the film’s iconic scenes. 

One tweeted: “I still remember when the reviews came out from critics to the public, the Jauhar scene was always mentioned as having had an impact on them. The one scene stayed with them after walking out of the cinema. It’s so memorable.”

Another wrote: “congrats!!! lovely movie, great actors and gorgeous set designs…overall its an awesome movie!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commented: “you looked like a real queen, everyone in the theatres was mesmerized by your beauty rani sahiba.”  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMiley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig
Next articlePriyanka Chopra thanks fans for support to ‘The White Tiger’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?
Read more
News

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with...
Read more
News

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal shoot for title track of 'Hungama 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 has resumed shoot, and the cast has lately been busy filming the title track of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021