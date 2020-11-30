Bollywood News

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Deepika spoke of the startup she has invested in, and congratulated the company for winning a National Startup Award.

The Bengaluru-based startup has been working on technology and innovation in the space industry.

“Congratulations to @BellatrixAero on winning the National Award! I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to play a small part in India’s contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor and well wisher. #JaiHind,” she wrote about the firm, Bellatrix Aerospace.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Panday who is co-starring with Deepika in Shakun Batra’s next film, posted a photo of the two actresses and wrote: “I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.”

In the photo, Ananya with a face mask on, is seen hugging Deepika whose back is facing the camera.

–IANS

nn/vnc

