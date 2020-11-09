Advtg.
Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood

By Glamsham Editorial
Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone completed 13 years in Bollywood on Monday. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had released on November 9. The Farah Khan directorial was a Diwali release, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

To mark the occasion, Deepika changed her name on Twitter and Instagram to Shantipriya, one of the two characters she played as part of a double role in her debut film.

She also changed her display picture to a still from the film that features her with SRK.

Advtg.

“Om Shanti Om” revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a top star Shantipriya, (Deepika). She is killed by a scheming producer but the two will meet years later in a tale of reincarnation. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played pivotal roles in the film.

“Some films always remain special and timeless,” Shreyas wrote on Instagram Story. In the film, he played SRK’s best friend, Pappu Master.

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleA peep into Kajal Aggarwal's wedding
Next articleSargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song

Related Articles

News

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan shared a bit of nostalgia on social media, sharing the picture of an elaborate rangoli created by a...
Read more
News

It's Macho Monday for Ranveer Singh at workout

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) It is a down and dirty Monday for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, if you go by his latest Instagram post.The...
Read more
News

Hard to be Deepika Padukone in our country: Vikrant Massey

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey, who shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak earlier this year, says is tough to be...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 2

Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati is venturing into content creation. He says this is a very exciting time to innovate, experiment and...
Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 3

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 4

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on...

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 5

Big B gets a special ‘colourful’ tribute from fan

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 4

Yami Gautam: My job gives me opportunity to travel, explore places

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood 4

Akshay Kumar calls 'Laxmii' director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks