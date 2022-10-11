Deepika Padukone expands ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ rural outreach

Deepika Padukone’s efforts toward unfurling and lending a helping hand to the victims of mental health have been truly meritorious. While the actress has been reaching out to every corner of the country with her ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ this time she and her team has reached rural India to expand their outreach program to Tamil Nadu.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a glimpse of her visit to rural India in the parts of Tamil Nadu where she can be seen meeting the women, visiting their homes, having tea with them, and listening and apprehending their stories while consoling them with her benevolent words. The actress further jotted down a caption –

“Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all.

Moreover, the actress has been actively raising her helping hand to the people who are suffering from the issue of mental health with her ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’. Apart from that, she has also been regular in bringing trending attires from her closet for sale through which she raises funds to support her Counselling Assist initiative.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in some really amazing back-to-back releases which are Project K and Pathaan.