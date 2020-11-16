Advtg.
Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone gives a thumbs up to memes on her Diwali style

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Social media has reacted in a jocular way to the Diwali look of Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and the actress has taken it sportingly.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the actress posted a meme comparing her and Ranveer Singh’s Diwali look to ‘gajar ka halwa’ and ‘motichoor ladoo’ respectively.

The collage has two photos. One of these features gajar ka halwa and motichoor ladoo. In the other, Deepika poses in a red sari while Ranveer is seen in an orange kurta.

“Sure… Why not!?” Deepika wrote alongside the photos and tagged Ranveer.

Hours before, the actress shared another meme comparing her look to kaju katli. She posted it on Instagram and asked her fans to “check it out”.

The husband-wife duo will be seen in “83”, which is expected to release soon after being delayed due to the pandemic.

–IANS

nn/vnc

