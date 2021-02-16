ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Deepika Padukone’s ‘alter egos’… watch video

Actress Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods at dance in a new video she posted fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods at dance in a new video she posted on social media for fans.

In the Instagram video, Deepika is dressed in a powder pink pantys, nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug. The video has edits of Deepika’s many versions as she dances. 

“Me…And all my alter egos!,” she wrote on Monday evening, along with the quirky video. 

The actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has a role in “83” starring husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action adventure “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.  –ians/dc/vnc

