On Ranveer Singh’s birthday that was on July 6 wifey Deepika Padukone showered him with love in a unique way. The Bollywood actress shared a fun video of both of them dancing to Shehnaaz Gill’s viral meme song ‘Sadda Kutta’ based on her Bigg Boss 13 dialogue, created by Yashraj Mukhate.

Deepika shared the video on her Instagram and captioned, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…😏🙇🏽‍♀️😁 Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!❤️ @ranveersingh

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s video of Twada Kutta Tommy. She took to her Instagram handle and shared Ranveer-Deepika’s video on her story. She expressed her excitement to watch the popular couple groove to her popular dialogue and wrote a short thanking note.

She captioned,“Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya (Wow, it is Ranveer’s birthday and I have received a gift). What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya (Thoroughly enjoyed it). Happy birthday Ranveer Singh.”

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s Sadda Kutta’ rap below: