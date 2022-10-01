scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shut down separation rumours with flirty exchanges

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all rumours about their separation to rest by sharing flirty exchanges on social media.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all rumours about their separation to rest by sharing flirty exchanges on social media.

Ranveer shared a picture of him on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a bubble gum pink suit. He completed the look by keeping his hair untied.

He captioned it with a pink heart emoji.

Putting a full stop to speculations about their split, Deepika dropped a flirty message on the comment section.

She wrote: “Edible.”

To which, Ranveer replied with a smirk and a kiss emoji.

This is not the first time Deepika and Ranveer have engaged on PDA on social media. The power-couple keep sharing pictures and loved-up comments on their social media for each other.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in December 2018 after falling in love with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela.. Ram-Leela’, which released in 2013.

