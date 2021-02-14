ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone shares her 'weekend mood'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on social media revealed her weekend mood.

She posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday. In the image, it seems the actress is seen sitting in a restaurant dressed in a grey sweatshirt. She went au naturale as she can be seen sporting no make-up.

To complete her look, the actress is seen wearing reading glasses and has tied her hair back into a bun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Weekend Mood!” she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.

–IANS

dc/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSara Ali Khan has a 'fan moment' with Vijay Deverakonda
Next articleTahira Kashyap: Open the way to love yourself a 'wee bit' more
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay set

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a photo of himself enjoying a glass of nimbu paani on the sets...
Read more
News

Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day...
Read more
Feature

Can the ‘Sholay’ return?

Nitin Jain - 0
Can someone imagine a sequel of 'Sholay' in contemporary times? Does anyone have the courage to think out-of-the-box instead of dishing out trash in the name of entertainment
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021