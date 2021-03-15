ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone spreads monochrome magic with new pic

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone looked every inch a diva in a new monochrome picture she has posted on social media.

Deepika shared the picture on Instagram Stories, where she is seen posing for the camera in a white off-shoulder dress. She completed her look with a bob and smokey eyes.

Recently, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh posted a picture with the actress on the photo-sharing website. In0 the picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera. Ranveer looks straight into the lens while only half of Deepika’s face is visible.

The couple will soon be seen on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film “83”, revolving around India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of star cricketer Kapil Dev.

–IANS

dc/vnc

