Deepika Padukone to star in cross cultural romantic comedy

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Indian actress Deepika Padukone will be starring in an upcoming international yet-untitled cross cultural romantic comedy.

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner.

Deepika, who was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2018, said: “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Fogelson said: “There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill.

“We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.”

The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, who has produced the ‘Twilight’ franchise and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ among many others to develop the project, which will be a sweeping cross cultural romantic comedy centred around Deepika.

Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

Deepika made her English language film debut as the female lead in ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’, co-starring with Vin Diesel.

In Bollywood, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with megastar Amitabh Bachchand and the actioner Hrithik Roshan

