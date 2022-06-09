Deepika Padukone to visit Tirupati temple on father’s birthday

- Advertisement -

The only Indian on the Cannes Film Festival jury, Deepika Padukone, after a hectic two weeks in the French Riviera, will spend some quality time with her family. The superstar along with her parents and sister Anisha will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday on the 10th June for which the actress took time out, making this trip even more special for the family.

Deepika Padukone was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she turned jury-member and was also part of every best dressed list. According to sources “After a choc-o-bloc few days, India’s Numero Uno, will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings together in Tirupati.”

Deepika Padukone has always been there for her family whenever they needed her and she has been part of most special occasions that she could from birthdays to anniversaries, festivals to even instances of when her family was moving homes. Apart from cementing her position as one of the biggest global icons in the world, the superstar has aced her responsibility as a dutiful loving daughter and has always put her family centerstage.