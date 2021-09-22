HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone shares pics from badminton session with PV Sindhu

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has posted a motley of pictures from her badminton session with world champion P.V. Sindhu.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has posted a motley of pictures from her badminton session with world champion P.V. Sindhu. The pictures have left social media users wondering if a biopic is being made on Sindhu.

Deepika posted the set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen playing an intense game of badminton on an indoor court.

“Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!” the actress, who is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, captioned the image.

The picture currently has 1.9 million likes. Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on the photograph.

He wrote: “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!”

Many social media users reacted to the picture on the comment section.

One wrote: “Lgta h biopic bnne vli h (seems like a biopic is being made).”

“That means i was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPIC,” wrote another.

One heaped praises on Deepika and Sindhu.

The user said: “Two idols in one pic.”

A user questioned: “Is there a biopic on the wayyy?”

One added: “R u began prep for sindhu’s biopic!”

