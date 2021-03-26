ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika, Ranveer give twist to silhouette challenge

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has uploaded a fun video on her social media page on Thursday, in which she along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh recreated the popular silhouette challenge but ended it in a witty way.

For the uninitiated, the silhouette challenge gained popularity on social media with people transitioning from a regular self into a beautiful silhouette with a red backdrop. Late singer Paul Anka’s classic track “Put you head on my shoulders” plays in the backdrop of the person in the video.

The couple started the video with a romantic scene and eventually transitioned into the silhouette with a similar backdrop. However, instead of keeping up the regular sultry tone, the two playfully danced in circles to a different track in the second half of the video.

Deepika, captioned the video, “Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?”

Deepika and Ranveer will soon share the screen space in the upcoming film 83′. The actor will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India’s iconic 1983 World Cup triumph.

–IANS

