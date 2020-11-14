Advtg.
Bollywood News

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.

Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple of photographs with him on her verified Instagram account. In the photographs, the couple can be seen sporting colour-coordinated outfits and embracing each other with a smile.

“Two peas in a pod…Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…” wrote Deepika.

Advtg.

Ranveer, too, wished his wife with an Instagram post. The actor wrote: “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone”

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space in the much-anticipated film “83”. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while . The Deepika will play the role of Kapil’s wife Romi.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleCSA rejects interim board, puts England tour in jeopardy

Related Articles

News

Rampal quizzed for 7 hrs, his Aussie friend nabbed by NCB (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled him for nearly 7 hours even as...
Read more
News

Pankaj Tripathi takes a family break in Goa amid hectic schedule

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi took a break from his hectic schedule for a holiday with family to Goa."This time has taught...
Read more
IPL

Heart is fine, says Kapil Dev days after angioplasty

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Weeks after undergoing angioplasty, former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday informed he is all hearty and healthy as...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary 1

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple...
Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary 2

CSA rejects interim board, puts England tour in jeopardy

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary 3

Chris Pratt reprises Star-Lord in Thor: Love And Thunder

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary 4

Children's Day: Child stars look back at favourite memories

Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary 5

Akshay Kumar announces new film Ram Setu

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Indian team begins training with gym and running in Australia

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks