Deepika, Sara, Shraddha in NCB net, being questioned in drugs case (Ld)

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Hours after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also arrived at the office of the drug law enforcement agency for questioning here, on Saturday.

Shraddha arrived at the NCB office here around 11.45 a.m. while Sara came at 12.15 p.m. at the NCB office in Ballard Pier area here.

Deepika’s former manager Karishma Prakash also joined the probe at the NCB guest house in Colaba area here for the second day.

Shraddha, daughter of Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has been summoned for questioning after her alleged chats with Sushant’s former manager Jaya Saha came to the fore during the NCB probe.

According to NCB sources, Shraddha is likely to be quizzed if she allegedly procured drugs from Saha or some other sources.

The NCB will also ask for whom she procured the CBD oil and who the ‘SLB’ in her alleged chat was.

Shraddha, who starred in “Chichhore” with Sushant may also be queried on how long she knew the late actor and whether they reportedly joined any party or gatherings where drugs were consumed.

She may be asked to throw light on whether she ever went to the Pawna Resort where the alleged parties were said to be hosted by Sushant.

Besides, the NCB had last Wednesday also sent summons to Sara for questioning.

Sara is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and she had starred with Sushant in “Kedarnath”.

The NCB sources said that Sara will be asked about the drug consumption by her, where and how she allegedly procured it, etc.

During a television interview Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that the late actor started smoking marijuana during the shooting of the blockbuster film “Kedarnath”.

Earlier this morning, Deepika Pahukone arrived at the NCB guest house for questioning after she was summoned for questioning on Wednesday.

Deepika is the daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone and is married to actor Ranveer Singh.

She has been asked to join the probe as her alleged chats with her former manager Karishma Prakash discussing drugs came to the fore.

Deepika will be quizzed why she asked Karishma to bring drugs at the Koko Club in October 2017 and for how long she was consuming the drugs.

The NCB will also ask her if she sought the drugs for her own consumption or for someone else, who paid for it, how, etc.

After Rhea, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.

The NCB has also questioned Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday for over four hours after her name came to the fore in the alleged chats.

The NCB has registered a case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of money laundering into the death of Sushant and then found the alleged chats of drugs on the phones of Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

The ED wrote to NCB to probe the drug case. After registering the case, the NCB questioned several people and arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and 16 others.

The NCB has also questioned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Dharma Productions former executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, Kwan Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, noted producer Madhu Mantena Varma and several others in the case so far.

Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are probing the separate cases into the death of Sushant. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra’s Mont Blanc Apartment.

–IANS

aks/qn/dpb