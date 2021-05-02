Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone shares mental health helpline contacts to deal with crisis

Deepika Padukone shared a list of verified mental health helplines, highlighting the significance of strong mental & emotional health

By Glamsham Bureau
Deepika Padukone shares mental health helpline contacts to deal with crisis
Deepika Padukone | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of surging Covid pandemic.

“As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!🙏🏽#YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation,” she wrote, along with 12 slides in varied shades of pink that contain the essential numbers.

Several Bollywood stars have been using their social media platforms to pitch in with assistance for the Covid-affected over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Adv.

Almost every B-Town celebrity has also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumours and stay safe.

Adv.
Source@deepikapadukone
Previous articleSalman Khan announces advance booking of ‘Radhe’ in UAE
Next articleAahana Kumra shares private b’day party pics
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates