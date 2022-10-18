scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Deepika to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's next film

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) After the phenomenal success of ‘RRR’, superstar director S.S. Rajamouli is making his next movie with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in lead.

The film, written by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be inspired by real life events and the latest buzz is that it will star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Mahesh Babu.

Tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’, the film is an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023. According to the media reports, this will be the first time when Deepika and Mahesh will be working together.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with another pan-India film titled ‘Project K’, where she will be seen along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty. The film, which got delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Earlier, Deepika fell ill on the sets of ‘Project K’ and was rushed to a hospital after her heart rate spiked. The actress soon recovered and was back to shooting the fim.

Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming mythological film ‘Adipurush’ which will also star Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

–IANS

aa/dpb

Previous article
Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' to be shot in Dubai, Nepal, Kerala
Next article
Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from 'Big Boss 16'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Rubina Dilaik

Asim Riaz

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US