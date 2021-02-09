ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Deepika: Would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who has openly spoken about her battle with depression at the peak of her career, says she would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness.

Deepika posted a picture of her organisation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Mental health is a cause that is extremely personal and dear to me. Over the last 5 years, donors, partners, government authorities and our incredible team have all played a crucial role in LiveLoveLaugh’s journey, but the greatest impact has been from those who have had a lived experience with mental illness, and their caregivers.”

Deepika added: “I would like to see a world where no life is lost due to mental illness, and LiveLoveLaugh is committed to delivering on that aspiration.”

One of the highest paid actor in India, Deepika, who started her career with “Om Shanti Om” in 2007, has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health named The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015, which creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous article
Next article
