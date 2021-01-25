ADVERTISEMENT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches trailer of Fauji Calling

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the trailer of the upcoming film Fauji Calling on Monday, at his residence in the Capital. The event took place on Republic Day eve and was attended by the cast of the lead film, Sharman Joshi and Bidita Bagh, and director Aaryaan Saxena.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who has been part of this film. I believe this film will be a source of inspiration for youngsters and invoke feelings of patriotism,” Singh said, while addressing the press at the event.

“This film is the story of a a soldier and his family. A soldier’s family plays a big role in his bravery and I am sure people will like it. I would wish the best for the film,” he added.

The trailer of the film shows how a little girl tries to copes with the loss of her father, a soldier who is martyred on duty.

Fauji Calling also features Mahi Soni, Zarina Wahab, Mugdha Godse and Shishir Sharma, and is slated to release on February 25.

–IANS

ym/vnc

