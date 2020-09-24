'Delhi Crime', 'Four More Shots Please!' nominated at International Emmys

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Indian web shows Delhi Crime and Four More Shots Please! have scored nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Four More Shots Please!” has been listed in Best Comedy series category. The Netflix show “Delhi Crime” is nominated for Best Drama Series.

Actor Arjun Mathur, who played the role of a gay man in the series “Made In Heaven”, has been nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor category.

Expressing happiness about her series being nominated, actress Bani J, who played a pivotal role in “Four More Shots Please!”, wrote on Instagram: “Haysus. This is real life. 2020 .. you a wild ride alright. Elated. To be Emmy effing Nominated. Season 1 of Four More Shots Please. Sheesh. Take a bow everyone.”

“The day just got a million times brighter. Four More Shots Please nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020,” actress Maanvi Gagroo of “Four More Shots Please!” posted on Instagram

Shefali Shah, who wowed the audience with her stellar performance in “Delhi Crime” , also, expressed her joy.

“So so proud,” Shefail wrote on Instagram Story.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23. One can view the nominees’ list at www.iemmys.tv.

–IANS

