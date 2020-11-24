Advtg.
'Delhi Crime' is born out of sadness, anger: Richie Mehta

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta is humbled by the International Emmy win for his web series, Delhi Crime, and says it is the culmination of years of work by hundreds of people.

Celebrating the win, Mehta, director and screenwriter of the series, said: “I never anticipated getting here — it’s the culmination of years of work by hundreds of people, sometimes in total isolation and defiance.”

“‘Delhi Crime’ is a complete labour of love, born out of sadness, anger, frustration, and ultimately, compassion. The entire team from start to finish should take a bow for giving their all to this vision,” he added.

The web series has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The show has become the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

The Netflix series is fictionalised version based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case and follows the investigation by the Delhi Police.

It captures the complexities of the scrutiny, and the emotional toll on the investigating team. Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain.

“Led by Richie Mehta, the amazing cast and crew told an important story with sensitivity and responsibility. Winning Best Drama Series is a testament to the brilliance of India’s outstanding creative community. We hope this is the first win of many for Indian stories that are watched and appreciated by the world,” said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

–IANS

sug/vnc

