Delhi High Court disposes plea against the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ for allegedly portraying him as Rajput King instead of Gurjar

By Glamsham Editorial
Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Sanjay Dutt Sonu Sood in Samrat Prithviraj _ pic courtesy instagram
TMT Law Practice represented Yash Raj Films (YRF), Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra and Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Producers and Directors of the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, respectively), who were arrayed as respondents in a writ petition filed before the Delhi High Court being W.P.(C) 8990/2022 Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangathan vs. Union of India & Ors.

The Petitioner sought stay on the release of the film – ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ on the ground that it wrongly projects King Prithviraj as a Rajput, even as there is material available that indicates that he belonged to the Gurjar caste.

The Hon’ble Court disposed off the petition while recording the statement on behalf of YRF that the film is caste neutral and that there is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king – Samrat Prithviraj.

The team representing TMT Law Practice was led by Abhishek Malhotra-Managing Partner, Naomi Chandra-Partner and Sanya Dua-Senior Associate.

The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is set to release on 3rd June.

