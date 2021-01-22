Bollywood News

Delnaaz Irani recalls exactly when Rupali Ganguly became her BFF

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actresses Delnaaz Irani and Rupali Ganguly have known each other for over 15 years now. Delnaaz says she still remembers exactly when the two turned from colleagues to friends.

“Initially it was about just doing plays together. We have done a couple of shows together, too, and we knew each other socially. But our bonding and friendship started during the show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’ in 2008. We became close and then we became family. Even during my ‘Bigg Boss’ stint, she totally supported me. Our friendship just kept growing and we have stuck like glue ever since,” Delnaaz told IANS.

Not surprisingly, she is thrilled to binge-watch the popular daily show “Anupamaa”, which stars Rupali.

“Just two weeks back when Rupali and I were having a conversation, I told her how popular the show was and she asked me if I had seen the show. When I said ‘no’, she got wild. She said it was her big comeback and she wanted me to see the show and give feedback. When I started watching the show, I got glued to it,” said Delnaaz.

“I am a very proud friend today and I must say Rupali is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. ‘Anupamaa’ is such a complicated character and she is doing it so amazingly,” she added.

–IANS

