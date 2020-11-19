Advtg.
Bollywood News

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

By Glamsham Editorial
Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Singer-actress Demi Lovato has bid adieu to her beautiful long hair and gone for an edgy new pixie haircut.

Lovato debuted her new look on Instagram, flaunting a half-shaved pixie cut.

Flaunting her dramatic makeover, she captioned it: “I did a thing…”

Her new look has been approved by many of her fans, and her post currently has over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

The songstress also shared a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind.

Lovato’s new hair gained approval from many of her famous friends on social media.

Actress Lucy Hale said: “Ohhhhh my God.”

“Yes boo yes,” wrote actress Ruby Rose wrote.

Actress Kerry Washington’s reaction was: “Gorge”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

