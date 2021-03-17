ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Demi Lovato's new album to release on April 2

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato’s new album, “Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over”, will release on April 2.

The 28-year-old revealed during a social media chat that her upcoming album’s original title was just going to be “The Art Of Starting Over”, but she decided to tie it with her new documentary “Dancing With The Devil”.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” Demi said during the chat on Clubhouse, as reported by Just Jared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over’,” she added.

Lovato also revealed that there will be 19 tracks on the album and three bonus songs. Three of the songs will be collaborations and many rumours suggest that one of them might be with Ariana Grande.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia women look to play for pride in final ODI vs SA
Next article'Mardaani 2' actor Tejasvi Singh to be seen in crime series
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Demi Lovato: As I started getting older, I realised how queer I am

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Demi Lovato started realizing how queer she really was as she got older
Read more
News

Demi Lovato talks about drug abuse as a coping mechanism

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Demi Lovato has cleared up misconceptions about drug abuse and her struggle with mental health and addiction
Read more
Fashion & Lifestyle

Demi Lovato celebrates her body: ‘I am full of peace’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato took to Instagram and told her fans that she is celebrating her body
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Mardaani 2' actor Tejasvi Singh to be seen in crime series

Demi Lovato's new album to release on April 2

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's new album, "Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over", will release on April 2.The...

India women look to play for pride in final ODI vs SA

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) India women will face South Africa in the inconsequential fifth and final ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Shri...

Words of Prez Kovind brought me here: Indian football coach

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's chief football coach Igor Stimac of Croatia said he has been "lucky enough to meet the new...

Women's One-Day Trophy: Andhra cruise to 3rd consecutive win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Andhra continued their winning run in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Tuesday with a 55-run win over...

3rd T20I: England win toss, elect to field

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20 International on Tuesday.The 5-match T20I series is...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates