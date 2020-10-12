‘Devi Aadi Parashakti’ to be back with new episodes

Advtg.

Actors Rati Pandey and Tarun Khanna will be back on the small screen with new episodes of mythological serial, Devi Aadi Parashakti.

Launched in February, the show’s production came to a halt due to lockdown. The show will be back with fresh episodes on October 26.

“The show had become an instant hit when we launched it earlier this year but then due to the nationwide lockdown, we had to halt it. Now, we are delighted to announce that we are getting the show back, from where we left, amidst the festivity of Navratri. I hope the love from the viewers remains the same and that they keep supporting us, just like they did before,” Rati said.

To this, Tarun Khanna, who plays Mahadev, added: “The show is very special to us and we couldn’t have asked for better timing to bring this show back to our viewers. I really hope the audience keeps loving us equally and they have a great time watching the show.”

The show airs on Dangal TV. –ians/sug/vnc