Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP opens up on composing music for Drishyam 2

They say music has no language and none other than the Pan-Indian Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP is perfect testimony to this fact! Today DSP has had mammoth amounts of success, stardom and fandom throughout India and even globally. It’s safe to say that 2022 completely belongs to DSP for delivering back-to-back hits and sureshot chartbusters with the Pushpa album and his debut hindi music video tited “O Pari”.

The music maestro has composed the background score and the music album for the most anticipated crime thriller sequels of the year – Drishyam 2.

Talking about the album, he said, “I’m so happy to be a part of Drishyam 2, working on the background score and the music album is so much fun and Intense too. Keeping the Tracks Peppy, Catchy and Soulful at the same time. Director Abhishek Pathak and I are sharing a great rapport. And Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya has given Amazing Lyrics. This movie is going to be really exciting for all the movie buffs. Really hope people enjoy it!”

DSP dons and aces the multiple hats of Indian films as a music composer, lyricist, singer-songwriter and performer. His upcoming work includes the likes of Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal, Pushpa: The Rule, Suriya 42, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.