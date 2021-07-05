D’Evil’s ‘Todun Taak!’, an ode to fighters

Adv.

The makers of Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Toofaan’, today unveiled the video for the film’s song – ‘Todun Taak’. The high octane music video emboldens the audience with the power of one’s inner strength, willpower and the courage to fight against all odds and features “India Ke Toofaan” – boxing champions from across the country.

The song ‘Todun Taak’ is brought to life by eminent rapper D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab & music producer Dub Sharma. Todun Taak is an ode to fighters and a call to ‘fight’ even in the face of annihilation and imminent defeat. Those that fight inside the ring so that they can have a better life outside of it. The fight our warriors face is often against oppression, sexism, bullying, poverty, towards self-defence, a better chance at life. The video aims at bringing glory to the fighters who almost got knocked out but also got back on feet. Inside and outside the ring. Ab sahi mein toofaan uthega!

The four-minute video features the real heroes of Indian boxing including – World Championship Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalists Laishram Sarita Devi, Sonia Chahal, Kavita Chahal, two-time Youth World Champion Nitu Ghanghas and Indian International Boxing Championship Gold Medalist Thulasi Helen along with three-time WBC Asia Title Holder – Neeraj Goyat and State Championship Silver Medalist – Aman Jhangda, the All India Federation Cup Medalist – Gagan “The Pitbull” Sharma, National Boxing Championship Gold and Bronze medalists – Arbind Kumar Prasad and Binod Kumar Prasad and East Zone National Boxing Championship Gold and Silver medalists – Swayam Mallik and Binit Gurung.

The video was filmed with the support of the boxing community and academies like Bhiwani Boxing Club (Haryana), Sarita Regional Boxing Academy (Manipur), Balaji Boxing Club (Kolkata), Bhowanipur Boxing Association (Kolkata), Najafgarh Boxing Academy (Delhi) and Ryûko Training Center (Las Vegas).

The action-packed and adrenaline pumping video has been edited by Anushka Manchanda and Sachin S. Pillai, who has also shot the video. Produced by Walkabout Films along with Ananya Dasgupta as Executive Producer, the video is scripted and directed by Navzar Eranee and opens with the voice of Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, Toofaan is an inspiring sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. The film features an all-star cast, led by Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film’s high-octane trailer takes us through the journey of a local goon, Ajju Bhai becoming a professional boxer, Aziz Ali. Toofaan is a tale of hope, faith and inner strength fuelled by passion and perseverance.

Toofaan is about this orphan boy born from the streets of Dongri, who under forced circumstances, grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman named Ananya who guides him to take the right path. With love and guidance, he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world class Boxer.

This is an inspiring story. Even the poor and marginalized, beaten by life circumstances, can become the heroes of the nation by giving up the other part of life and adopting the right path. Toofaan is set in Bombay. The city of Bombay is like the third character of the film. Bombay is Megapolis and one of the greater cities in India. It is a true cosmopolitan city and a melting pot for various cultures and religions. Mumbai runs on the spirit of Mumbaikars. This “spirit” is indeed Mumbai’s proudest possession which we also see in our film through our characters.