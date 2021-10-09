Devoleena shares joy of Durga Puja pandal-hopping in Assam

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has visited her hometown in Assam to celebrate Durga Puja with her family and she reveals her love for ‘pandal-hopping’.

She says: “On the occasion of Durga Puja the city of Assam erupts in festivity and joy. The festival is a celebration of good over evil. Goddess Durga is a sign of strength that wins over the demon. Several pandals are built in localities and neighbourhoods and in housing complexes where the goddess Durga is installed and worshipped.

“The pandals are decorated very beautifully with a host of lights and designs here. I enjoy going ‘pandal-hopping’ with my family and we all enjoy ourselves. There are a lot of things I was missing for years but this year I made my way to enjoy it. We all here together celebrate this festival with great festivity. We wear new clothes to grace the occasion and pay ‘anjali’ in morning hours. The city erupts in joy during this time.”

Assam is also popularly significant for Kamakhya Temple. Devoleena says she would take blessings visiting the temple before she starts a new project. “I will make sure to visit the famous Kamakhya Temple. Durga Puja is one of the major festivals of Kamakhya and the whole place is seen in a festive mood. The celebration is quite different from other places. And it was important to take blessings from Maa, before I began new projects,” she adds.

Devoleena is known for featuring as Gopi Bahu in the iconic show, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Later she also participated in the most watched reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

–IANS

