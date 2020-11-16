Advtg.
Dhanush is honoured as his 'Rowdy baby' is 1st south Indian song to get 1bn views

By Glamsham Editorial
Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Tamil star Dhanush is thrilled as his song Rowdy baby has become the first south Indian song to get one billion views on YouTube.

The song featured in Dhanush’s Tamil film “Maari 2”, which had released in 2018. The hit song was sung by Dhanush and Dhee.

“What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart,” the star tweeted on Monday.

His co-star Sai Pallavi also tweeted: “Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting.”

Meanwhile, the day turned out to be more special as it also marks the ninth anniversary of Dhanush’s widely popular song, “Why this kolaveri di?”.

“Why this kolaveri di?” had released in 2011 and connected with the masses for its fun, and catchy lyrics in Tamil and English.

–IANS

nn/vnc

