Dharmendra on K.Jo's new film: 'You will see me again in a romantic role'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Dharmendra on Tuesday afternoon took to Instagram to share information about his comeback role in Karan Johar’s new film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, saying he would be seen once again in a romantic avatar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

“Friends, I am delighted to announce my new film, a love story deeply embedded in the roots of family, directed by Karan Johar. I’m extremely excited for this as you will see me again in a romantic role! Can’t wait for you all to see me at the movies!” wrote Dharmendra in an Instagram caption.

Dharmendra was last seen in the Punjabi film “Double Di Trouble” in 2014 and the Hindi film “Tell Me O Khuda” in 2011.

