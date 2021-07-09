Watch Dharmendra’s emotional tribute to Dilip Kumar

Adv.

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra took to social media on Friday to pay an emotional tribute to late legend Dilip Kumar.

“Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par … mere …aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye … uss Azeem fankar… uss neek rooh insaan ko…. ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi (friends, Dilip sahab’s demise has made all of us emotional. He was a supreme artiste and a good soul. This is a tribute. He left us but his memory will never leave us),” shared an emotional Dharmendra on Twitter remembering Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday.

Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par … mere …aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye … uss Azeem fankar… uss neek rooh insaan ko…. ek Shradhanjali hai 🙏. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZEc1CNs8xL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 9, 2021

Dharmendra also recited a Hindi poem that talks about how Dilip Kumar continues to be an inspiration for aspiring actors.

Adv.

Just a day before, the veteran actor had shared a photo on Twitter where he can be seen seated next to Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains with a hand on the latter’s face at the late actor’s residence.

“Saira ne jab kaha, ‘Dharam, dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai’, Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare… Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (when Saira said ‘Dharam, look Sahab blinked, I was jolted. May my beloved brother rest in heaven. Friends, I cannot show off but I cannot control my emotions either. I consider you all my own so I speak my heart out),” Dharmendra had expressed in a tweet posted late on Wednesday.