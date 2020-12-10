Bollywood News

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma has shared throwback photos from the sets of his 2007 release Apne on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 85th birthday of the films hero, veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra.

Sharing the photographs, which were taken during the film’s Punjab schedule, Sharma tweeted in Hindi: “I have had a long journey in films and a long list of people who are my own. The name topping that list is Dharmendra, sharing my heartfelt respect for him on his birthday. May God bless him with good health. Enjoy these moments from Apne. I am sure Apne 2 will be even more fun.”

The filmmaker is gearing up to start the shoot of his forthcoming film Apne 2, starring the three generations of the Deol family — Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

Talking about his association with the Deols, Sharma shared: “This association has always been really positive. I am fortunate to be the only the director who has worked with all the three generation of Deols. Dharamji is a fantastic human being and the farmer who came to Bollywood still resides in him. He is a very grounded man who is not only a great actor but one of the best human beings in the industry. It is Dharam ji’s 85th birthday, so I wish him all the best and hope he retains his infectious energy forever.”

The Deols announced their new film Apne 2 a few days ago on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The film is expected to go on floors around March 2021.  

–IANS

