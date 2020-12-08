Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Hema Malini on Tuesday took to social media to thank fans for the love and wishes they have shared on the occasion of the 85th birthday of her husband, actor Dharmendra.

“Today we celebrate Dharamji’s birthday. It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for this togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love,” Hema Malini had tweeted on Tuesday, with past and presentday photos of the couple.

In a separate tweet, Hema had shared a birthday wish for hubby Dharmendra, that read: “Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years.”

As the day wore, wishes from fans poured in.

“Happy Birthday Dharam ji! There was and there will never be a He Man like Dharmendra @aapkadharam ! Have bought tickets in black to watch you both!! Thanks for those entertainers Sholay, Pratiggya, Jugnu, Charas, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Dost, Raja Jani, Rajput, Naya Zamana, Sita aur Gita,” wrote a fan.

“Happy birthday to the macho man of your life My adorable Darling Hemaji. Dharm ji is a Saggitarian, so he loves you beyond words,” wrote another fan.

“Wish You A Very Happy Birthday Dharamji Aap Jiyo Hazaro Saal… Saal ke Din ho Pachhas Hazar,” shared another fan.

–IANS

abh/vnc