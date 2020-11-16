Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora get romantic on Wedding Anniversary

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Telly actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora got hitched in 2016, and on their marriage anniversary on Monday, they expressed how immensely they love each other.

Sharing some colourful photos of the couple taken at Maldives, Dheeraj posted on Instagram: “Thank you for making my life as colourful & beautiful as these pictures ! Happy Anniversary wife.”

Vinny also posted a romantic note saying: “Lucky to have found the perfect shoulder to lean on. Happy wedding anniversary baby,

I love you immensely.”

Last year, they completed 10 years of being together.

“Ten years ago, I had met my wife. It’s a great achievement… personally for me. After she entered my life, it became much better. I have become more mature,” the “Kundali Bhagya” actor had said.

The two had met on the sets of the show “Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg”.

“She has made me more stable. She has brought in calmness in my life. I had no patience. She taught me how to be more patient. I think whatever I am today is because of her, her blessings and love. She is my backbone,” Dheeraj had said praising his wife.

The husband and wife have faithful followers, who lovingly call them #Viraj.

–IANS

nn/vnc