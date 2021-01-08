Bollywood News

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert

By Glamsham Editorial
Dhvani Bhanushali back on stage
Dhvani Bhanushali back on stage (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Young pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali is back to entertain the audience. After delighting everyone with her fabulous performances this past year, she is all set to start 2021 by performing a first-of-its-kind live concert at PVR Juhu, Mumbai on January 10th, 2021. The concert will be screened at more than 17 PVR theatres across the country to encourage the people to return to the comforts of theatres after a stressful 2020.

Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert
Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert

Talking about the concert, Dhvani shares, “Theatres hold a special place in our hearts. All those memories of watching my idols perform on the big-screen always left me star-struck. It motivated me to become who I am today. The thought that my fans will get to watch me on the big screens is making me jittery with excitement. This concert is the first of its kind in the cinema industry and it only makes it all the more special!

Performing at the concert not only encourages the fans to resume their lives in this new normal but also gives people who work at the theatres a means to earn again. Considering that they have started serving the audience again, I don’t want to miss an opportunity to entertain my fans and lend a hand towards contributing to the cinemas. This is a great initiative and I hope they enjoy the concert as my team and I have practiced day and night to put on exemplary performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about this novel and first of its kind experience, Shalu Sabharwal, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing of PVR Cinemas says, “We are very glad to collaborate with Ms. Bhanushali and share her immense talent with our customers. Whether while showcasing movies or hosting initiatives like these, our priority remains to ensure the safety of our audience in the process of curating varied entertainment experiences for them. We hope for the concert to be a success and for our patrons to be happy with the offering.”

The young sensation has never shied away from entertaining her beloved fans, and performing a live concert for all music lovers is just the boost that is needed to encourage the audience to return to the theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnne Hathaway: I’ve had such amazing directors protecting me
Next articleIndia bowlers strike back to leave Aussies at 249/5 at lunch

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings to you a first-of-its-kind Live Concert 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020