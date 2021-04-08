Dhvani Bhanushali meets her idol – veteran composer Anandji

Adv.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, known to croon amazing soul-stirring songs like ‘Vaaste’ and ‘Leja Re’, recently surprised fans with yet another smash hit track, ‘Radha’. Dhvani recently visited Indian Idol to promote her latest single ‘Radha’ where she got a chance to meet her idol – the veteran composer Anandji. It then comes as no surprise that Dhvani impressed him by her soulful voice and was also applauded by Anandji for her performance.

It’s inevitable to have a strong connection when two people hail from the same community. Yes! Kutchi made Anandji and Dhavni bond over that and of course their love for music. Dhvani’s reverence and love for him was completely seen as she took blessings from him and also expressed that she has grown up on his music, idolising him.

Speaking about her idol and inspiration, Dhvani shares, “I have always admired and looked up to Anand Sir’s work. He is an inspiration to all of us and has given the industry some amazing music. It was such an overwhelming feeling to finally get to meet him. Since we both are Kutchi, we had our little conversation in Kutchi language and bonded over our love for music. He also told me that he found my voice very Western and soothing. I feel blessed to get to perform in front of him and share some happy moments which I will cherish for life”.

Adding more energy to the show the pop singer crooned to her latest song ‘Radha’ and chartbuster ‘Vaaste’ which was loved by everyone. ‘Radha’ is the contemporary song of young love. The soulful track with a modern vibe is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Abhijit Vaghani.