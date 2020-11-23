Advtg.
Bollywood News

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has started shooting for her next project, although she is not yet revealing its title to fans.

Dhvani posted her photo on Instagram and Twitter, where she is seen sitting in front of a table with make-up products in front of her.

“Another one! #Day,” she captioned it.

Advtg.

The project seems to be a collaboration with model Ansh Duggal, who took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Dhvani.

“We coming!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dhvani thanked her fans after “Baby girl”, her duet with singer Guru Randhawa, crossed 150 million views on YouTube.

Advtg.

The two artistes had shot for the song’s video in Goa in September amidst the pandemic.

“Throughout the lockdown, the one thing that many of us missed was getting out of the confines of our homes. So, shooting for ‘Baby girl’ in Goa after five months was a heavenly experience,” Dhvani had said earlier.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleThe nominations process creates new rifts between contestants on Bigg Boss 14
Next articleVishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee'
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 1

Telangana announces package to help Covid-hit film industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday announced a package to help Telugu film industry reeling under the impact of the Covid-19...
Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 2

Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur join Rosanna Arquette in Indian superhero film...

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 3

Tiger Shroff's mother teases a special project

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 3

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in new post

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 5

Want to fulfill my father's dream of making India proud: Siraj

Dhvani Bhanushali starts shooting for her next project 6

Aus vs Ind: Kohli & Rahane are like chalk and cheese,...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks