Dia Mirza announces pregnancy

Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding. Earlier in the day, the actress had shared photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower.

Actor and Champion of Nature Dia Mirza who recently returned after spending quality time with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and daughter Samaira in Maldives took to social media today to announce the happy news of her pregnancy.

She posted a sun-dappled picture of herself with heart-felt words that said,

Blessed to be…

One with Mother Earth…

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.

Of new saplings.

And the blossoming of hope.

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️

The announcement was instantly showered with loads of congratulatory messages and wishes from friends, colleagues and fans. Sources say, Dia and Vaibhav are truly happy to have found wedded bliss and along with their daughter Samaira, are looking forward to expanding their family.