Advtg.
Bollywood News

Dia Mirza gives message to her 'younger self'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood days.

In the image, she is seen wearing salwar kameez. Along with the snapshot, she shared an important lesson she would like to give to her “younger self”.

“What would I say to my younger self? The Universe’s timing is always perfect, even if we don’t know it at the time,” she captioned the post, which she tagged as #ThrowbackThursday.

Advtg.

Netizens, including several Bollywood colleagues, loved Dia’s throwback picture.

“Adorable Dee,” Malaika Arora commented.

“So cute,” Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Advtg.

Dia along with Sonu Sood will be seen co-hosting a three-part documentary, “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSaqib Saleem: OTT has given space to mid-sized films, series, documentaries
Next articleSona Mohapatra: Are we supposed to ‘navigate’ harassment till we are raped or killed?

Related Articles

News

Scarlett Johansson weds comedian Colin Jost in private ceremony

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony.The news was confirmed...
Read more
IPL

We have bitter taste from last time, we'll win: Langer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Australia cricket team coach Justin Langer has said that the forthcoming Test series against India will be a tough...
Read more
News

Chelsea Handler recalls the time she was ghosted by NY Governor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Comedian Chelsea Handler has opened about the time she was ghosted by New York governor Andrew Cuomo after they...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks