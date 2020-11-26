Advtg.
Dia Mirza: It doesn't take much to be a changemaker

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza says change is driven by the power of empathy, compassion and intention.

“I have understood one thing that in order to be a changemaker, it doesn’t take much. It just takes the power of empathy, and compassion and intention to kick in,” Dia told IANS.

“If you are a good human being, who is responding to the travails of society, you respond to it from a place of compassion and action, and think, ‘we are not going to sit back and just watch. I want to make a difference. Let me figure out how’,” added the actress, who is seen hosting “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”.

The series brings stories as representative of the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are examples of such people who just said, ‘I am going to use my time, my resources, my energy, even if my resources are limited, I will use whatever is accessible to me to make a difference’,” said the actress.

Talking about the show, Dia said: “I thought I have to do this simply because I feel that pandemic has had a deep impact on people’s lives, and it is necessary for us to highlight stories of upliftment and positive change… These are experiences that just enrich your own life by giving you an opportunity to engage and interact with such people.”

The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.

–IANS

sug/vnc

