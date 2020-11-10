Advtg.
Bollywood News

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

By Glamsham Editorial
Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalaripayattu.

Dia posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer.

“What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do,” she wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu.

Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed “Thappad”, which released earlier this year, and will next seen in “Wild Dog”.

–IANS

sim/vnc

