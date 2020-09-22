Home Bollywood News

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has taken to Twitter to refute reports claiming she is on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar and might be summoned by the agency for questioning.

Dia took to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday evening to claim that she has never in her life procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form and called the news reports as “false, baseless” and “frivolous reporting”, which might impact her reputation and career.

The actress tweeted: “1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions.

2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work.

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.”

Earlier in the day, news reports claimed that Dia Mirza might be summoned for questioning by the NCB, which is investigating the drug angle in the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Dia Mirza: Never procured, consumed narcotic or contraband substance

